Arvinder Lovely, Who Quit As Delhi Congress Chief Twice, Rejoins BJP

Arvinder Singh Lovely has joined the BJP, days after he stepped down from the post. (File)

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has returned to the BJP, days after he stepped down from the post. He had said he won't join the BJP. But his move had already set off speculation about a crossover to the BJP.

Mr Lovely had denied he quit the Congress post upset over ticket distribution.

In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr Lovely had pointed to the jailing of many Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers in connection with corruption cases.

"Still, the Congress formed an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's party for the Lok Sabha elections," he had said.

Mr Lovely quit as the party's Delhi chief in 2015 too. He joined BJP in 2017, but returned to the Congress nine months later.

Mr Lovely joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Along with Mr Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh, and Neeraj Basoya, and former Youth Congress president Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.