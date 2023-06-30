This Summer, India Recorded 3rd Highest Heatwave Conditions In 23 Years

Above-normal heatwave days were observed in the country's eastern parts (File)

India, this year, experienced the third-highest instances of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in the last 23 years, after 2019 and 2022, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Met agency said heatwave and severe heatwave conditions this summer were the third-highest after 578 MSD (mean standard deviation) in 2019 and 455 MSD in 2022.

Further, according to the IMD, above-normal heatwave days were observed in the country's eastern parts, including West Bengal, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and the adjoining central parts including eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall activity occurred in three to four zones in the month of June, including Assam, south Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD said, adding that Gujarat also experienced heavy rainfall but that was largely on account of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy'.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Friday said Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra are expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rainfall over the next 3-4 hours.

Earlier, an official statement from the IMD stated, "Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days."

Heavy rainfall in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh over the last three days hit road connectivity while throwing traffic out of gear. Heavy waterlogging was also reported at several government offices, including that of the Home Guard and the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.

A boat was spotted sailing at a government office after rainwater entered the premises in the Panna district of MP on Thursday.

Meanwhile, parts of the national capital and adjoining areas experienced sharp showers in the early hours of Friday, with extensive waterlogging reported in some areas.

The IMD forecast more moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days.

Earlier, on Thursday, heavy rain hit several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR, bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)