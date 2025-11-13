This New UIDAI App Makes It Safer And Easier To Carry Your Aadhaar Identity

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app to make carrying and sharing your Aadhaar identity easier and safer. It acts like a digital Aadhaar wallet. You can store your Aadhaar on your phone, show it when needed, and control what information you share.

You can also add multiple family members' Aadhaar profiles (up to five) on one device, as long as all those Aadhaar numbers are linked to the same mobile number. This new app works alongside the existing mAadhaar app, not as a replacement.

Features Of The New Aadhaar App

Multi Profile Access - Add up to five Aadhaar profiles on one phone (for family members using the same registered mobile number).

Face Authentication - After OTP verification, the app asks for a face scan to confirm your identity. This reduces the chance of someone impersonating you.

Biometric Lock - Protect your Aadhaar profile using a biometric lock or PIN, ensuring no one else can access it.

Selective Data Sharing - You decide what information to share. For example, only your name and photo, not your full Aadhaar details. You can also generate QR codes for contactless verification.

Offline Access - Once set up, you can view your Aadhaar even without the internet, useful in low-network areas.

Activity Log - The app keeps a record of where and when your Aadhaar was used for authentication.

How To Set It Up

Download the official “Aadhaar” app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store (check that the developer is UIDAI).

Enter your Aadhaar number and select your preferred language.

Verify with the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Complete face authentication by scanning your face as asked.

Set a PIN and enable biometric lock for added protection.

Add family profiles (optional) if they share the same registered mobile number.

How The New Aadhaar App Differs From mAadhaar

The new Aadhaar app is meant for everyday use, making it easy to show or share your Aadhaar safely. You can add family profiles (with the same mobile number), use face authentication for security, share only selected details, use QR codes for verification, and even access it offline. It also keeps a record of past authentications.

The mAadhaar app is for account-related tasks like downloading e-Aadhaar, ordering PVC cards, updating contact details, and managing Virtual IDs (VIDs). It supports updates and enrollment functions but doesn't have face authentication or multi-profile options.

How UIDAI Ensures Security