This Flag Or That? Father Versus Son In Bharatpur Royal Family Dispute

A royal row over a royal flag has the Jat community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur divided, leading to trespassers on the grounds of the Moti Mahal Palace and heavy security at the gates of the 109-year-old royal residence.

The dispute is over two flags; both belong to the former royals. One is a 'pachranga' or a multicoloured flag of green, orange, purple, yellow, and red, while the other is a mustard base with red, blue, and rust squares and a picture of Hanuman. And the community is divided over which flag should fly from the ramparts of the palace.

Till recently the second flag was fluttering over the palace but, a month ago, it was replaced by the first, sparking a debate with the present royal family also taking sides on the issue.

Former prince Anirudh Singh said, "Traditionally there are two flags... one was used for battle and the other was a peacetime flag. The palace is my home and I am within my rights to fly any flag... as long as it is not a separatist flag or a flag that denotes any kind of subversion."

Bharatpur royal family flag with the Hanuman

But many in the community took exception to the fact the flags were changed and members decided to protest in front of the palace, till Mr Singh's estranged father and the administration stepped in. The administration advised him to fly the tricolour instead, while ex-MLA and minister Vishvendra Singh asked the protesting Jats not to protest in front of the palace.

The situation appeared to be under control. But on Sunday night three men - Manudev Sinsini, Bhagat Singh, and Daulat Faujdar - drove a car through the closed back gates and hoisted the first flag, the one with the Hanuman, over the guard room.

The multi-coloured Bharatpur Moti Mahal Palace flag (File).

Mr Singh has now filed a police complaint. But Jat community gatherings welcomed Mr Sinsi and his associates with garlands. And the situation remains on edge.

Many in Bharatpur see the dispute as part of the ongoing face-off between Mr Singh and his father, Vishvendra Singh. The two are locked in a legal battle over property with the latter claiming maintenance from his son and claiming to have been illegally turned out of his palace.

Supporters of the Hanuman flag appear to have the tacit support of Vishvendra Singh, who also condemned the filing of a police case against Sinsi and his associates.

The administration is keeping a watchful eye on the situation. And there is heavy police deployment in front of the gates of the palace, which built in 1916.