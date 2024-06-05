Meet Congress's Sanjana Jatav, One Of India's Youngest MPs

Sanjana Jatav completed her graduation from Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in 2019.

Twenty-five-year-old Sanjana Jatav of the Congress is set to be one of the youngest Members of Parliament (MPs) after her victory in the Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. Ms Jatav registered an impressive win over BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes.

Here are some facts on Sanjana Jatav:

Sanjana Jatav, 25, is a member of the Dalit community and is one of the youngest Members of Parliaments elected to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Ms Jatav is married to Kaptan Singh, a police constable serving in Rajasthan. They have two children.

In her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Ms Jatav declared total assets worth Rs 23 lakh and liabilities amounting to Rs 7 lakh.

In the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Ms Jatav lost to BJP's Ramesh Khedi by a minuscule margin of 409 votes. Putting the disappointment of defeat behind her, she ran a spirited campaign for Lok Sabha elections and registered a historic win for the grand old party, which had failed to open its account in the 2019 polls.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 14 of the 25 seats in Rajasthan. The Congress managed to win eight seats in the state. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bharatiya Akhil Congress (BAC) secured a seat each.