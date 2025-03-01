This Couple Thinks Sending Children To School Is A Waste Of Time. Here's Why

A Kolkata-based couple has been making headlines for their unconventional approach to education. They have opted for "unschooling" instead of the traditional schooling system. nThis method prioritises child-led, interest-driven learning, abandoning formal lessons and structured curriculums.

The couple hogged the limelight after actress-influencer Shenaz Treasurywala documented their story.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ms Treasurywala has introduced the family as - "This couple decided never to send their children to school."

The couple firmly believes that their children learn through unstructured and experience-based methods. For instance, their son, a cricket enthusiast, learns math through the sport.

In the video, the two also emphasised that they are raising their children to be entrepreneurs and are not worried about their careers.

"Unschooling means there is no pattern. No curriculum. You just let life teach you," the father said.

The parents added that their children have several classes throughout the day and are "constantly up to something or the other".

Ms Treasurywala was impressed by the couple's approach and the intelligence and curiosity of their children.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "This is a new trend called UNSCHOOLING not to be confused with HOME SCHOOLING. Unschooling is a child-led, interest-driven learning approach without structured curriculums, while homeschooling follows a set curriculum taught at home, similar to traditional schooling."

"I met this family in Kolkata and was blown away by the kids and how smart they were and how interesting their learning process was. For both home schooling and unschooling- the parents have to be very involved and hands on!!" she added.

The video quickly went viral, garnering a mix of reactions from social media users. While some were fascinated by this concept of unschooling, others expressed concerns about the potential impact on the children's careers.

A user wrote, "Nowadays schools are just business."

"The purpose of schools is not just teaching subjects. A school is a place where many minds of the same age come together and interact, and in that interaction, over the years, are life lessons and behavioral development. I am not against homeschooling, though.. I'd prefer Schools. The discipline in school works for Life, which many may not realize until they are old," another said.

A few gave a shout-out to the parents and called it a "perfect way to escape the matrix."

A person added, "Since education in India turned into a business center. This parent's idea is extremely good."