This CEO Challenges Employees To Lose Weight, Offers Rs 10 Lakh As Reward

A new fitness challenge for staff members has been introduced by online brokerage company Zerodha, adding to a long list of staff health-related activities.

According to CEO Nithin Kamath, completing this challenge will earn workers generous incentives, and one lucky participant might even win Rs 10 lakh.

The challenge would include burning at least 350 calories per day, according to CEO Nithin Kamath. Setting daily goals will be an option on the company's fitness trackers.

"Our latest health challenge at Zerodha is to give an option to set a daily activity goal on our fitness trackers. Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over the next year gets one month's salary as a bonus. One lucky draw of Rs 10lks as a motivation kicker," Nithin Kamath said in a LinkedIn post.

Mr Kamath claimed that his organisation was making every effort to encourage workers to stay active while working from home.

Mr Kamath, in his post said, "Given that most of us are WFH, sitting is the new smoking, turning into an epidemic. We are doing whatever to nudge everyone on the teams, and hopefully, they and their families will move daily."

The founder of Zerodha also provided a screenshot of a health app along with a personal story.

"Since my initial weight gain after COVID, tracking activity has been the best growth hack, end up being more conscious about diet too. Slowly upped daily goal to 1000 calories. This is how my Sep looked until now; it will be interesting to see other's who use activity trackers," he wrote.

In April this year, Zerodha had already promised weight loss incentives for staff members. Employees with a BMI of less than 25 would receive a bonus equal to half a month's pay.