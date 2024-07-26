'This Budget Offers Comprehensive Package For Youth': Finance Minister's Top Quotes

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget earlier this week, a new record. Today, the Finance Minister, in an exclusive interview to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, answers the questions that have been making the headlines since the budget was unveiled and more.

Here are the top quotes from the interview:

* This budget offers a comprehensive package for youth development

* Our intent is to indicate a soft-touch regulatory approach

* To reduce debt, burrowing is not a great way. Even if you are borrowing, increase assets. Debt should be reduced without affecting the growth

* States are receiving allocations as they have in the past. No state is being left behind

* We are focusing on technology and innovative town planning to make existing cities more livable and futuristic