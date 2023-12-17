'Think Modi Will Set Income Tax After You': PM Jokes With Entrepreneur

The Prime Minister also took feedback about the schemes from beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, engaged in pleasantries with a 'divyang' entrepreneur at the programme.

During the interaction, PM Modi inquired about his business, income and how he benefitted from the different schemes undertaken by the central government.

The entrepreneur, who runs a business handling CSC and selling stationery items said that the pension scheme of the central government has been of great help to him and his family.

When PM Modi asked about his income, he appeared a little sceptical about revealing details, to which the Prime Minister teasingly said, "Aapko lagega Income Tax bhejega Modi (You feel that Modi will send Income Tax after you)".

He then assured him, "Don't worry Income Tax officials won't come but levy less tax".

The entrepreneur then thanked the Prime Minister for the welfare schemes and expressed happiness in meeting him.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi then interacted with beneficiaries at stalls featuring schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana, etc.

The Prime Minister also took feedback about the schemes from the beneficiaries and interacted with schoolchildren.

He held a roadshow in the city earlier today and also inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders attended the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

The Prime Minister gathered information about the works being done under Smart City project.

PM Modi and CM Yogi also administered an oath to the beneficiaries to make India a developed nation by 2047.

