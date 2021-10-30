'Think Aryan Khan Officer From Scheduled Caste,' Says Caste Panel Official

Sameer Wankhede has refuted all allegations of forgery levelled by Minister Nawab Malik (File)

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder said he thinks Sameer Wankhede belongs to the Scheduled Caste after meeting the Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal director on Saturday.

"He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion," the official said, adding, "After listening to his complaint I think he is from a Scheduled Caste. He has denied the allegation of any religious conversion."

"He (Sameer Wankhede) has submitted all the certificates to me and told me that he is from Scheduled Caste," Mr Halder said.

"I have been risking my life to do good work, but some people abused me on the basis of caste and attacked my family. That is why I have come to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes," the letter read.

Sameer Wankhede met National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice-Chairman Arun Halder on Saturday and handed over a letter alleging harassment.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had accused the Aryan Khan case officer of using forged documents to obtain a government job under the Scheduled Caste category. According to the minister, the anti-drug officer is a Muslim.

All the allegations, made by Nawab Malik after the drugs-on-cruise case, have been refuted by Sameer Wankhede.