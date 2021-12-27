Women 'Will Get Time To Study, Make Careers': PM Modi Backs Marriage Age Bill

PM Modi made the remarks while laying foundation stones for development projects in Mandi today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday backed the central government's decision to increase the age of marriage of daughters from 18 to 21 saying that it will lead to daughters getting time to make their career.

"We have decided daughters will be allowed to marry at the same age sons are allowed to. With 21 years of age for marriage of daughters, they will get full time to study and will also be able to make their career,' said PM Modi.

A bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha in the Winter Session to increase the age of marriage for women to 21 years across all religions has been sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in the Mandi district today.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by PM Modi on Monday.

"This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," according to a statement.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

