'They Will Dig Their Government': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over Sambhal

As the excavation work continued in Sambhal on Monday after a stepwell was unearthed, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that they (BJP) will keep searching like this and one day will end up digging their own government.

On Sunday, an excavation team from the Archaeological Survey of India unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed the discovery of a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square metres. The structure, featuring around four chambers, includes floors made of marble.

He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The discovery came after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years. The DM has further estimated that the structure could be over 150 years old.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it."

In another related development, an ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area. DM Pensiya stated that the inspection lasted 8-10 hours and covered around 24 areas.

"ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate added.

