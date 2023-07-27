"They Changed Name From UPA To INDIA Because...": PM's Jibe In Rajasthan

In a jibe at Opposition's new coalition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked said that they have changed their name from UPA to INDIA to hide their wrongdoings of the past.

"They (Opposition) changed their name from UPA to INDIA to hide how you schemed against the poor," PM Modi said while addressing party workers in Rajasthan's Sikar.

"Congress and its allies have changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did. They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. Their ways are similar to that of the country's enemy. The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," he added.

In the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister also hit out at the state government claiming that they are "playing with the future of the youth.

"The central government is working for the development of youth...But what is happening in Rajasthan? Youth's future is being played with in Rajasthan. A paper leak program is being run in the state. The youth of the state are capable but the government here is ruining their future," he said.