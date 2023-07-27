"Red Diary Will Ruin Congress In Polls": PM Attacks Rajasthan Government

Amid the suspense over the "red diary" in Rajasthan's political corridors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today claimed that the secrets in the diary will ruin the ruling Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a rally at Sikar in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister mocked senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" slogan and said, "The latest product of 'loot ki dukaan, jhoot ki dukaan' (store of loot and lies) is the red diary. It is being said that the it contains secrets about Congress's corruption. This red diary will ruin the Congress in the polls."

The Prime Minister also targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over paper leaks in job recruitment exams.

The red diary has emerged as the top talking point in Rajasthan following dramatic events in Assembly last week. Rajendra Singh Gudha, a Congress MLA recently sacked following his remarks on the state government's "failure" to ensure security of women, walked into the Assembly with a red diary that he claimed could "expose" Mr Gehlot. He was marshalled out of the House.

Sensing the political opportunity, the BJP claimed that the red diary contains secrets the revelation of which can potentially wipe out the political existence of many leaders.

Mr Gudha has claimed this diary contains details of pay-offs made by the Gehlot camp to MLAs, Independents and others to save his government during the 2020 rebellion led by Sachin Pilot. The diary also contains details of payoffs by the Congress to ensure the victory of its candidates despite a tough contest from BJP-backed Independent and media baron Subhash Chandra, he has claimed.

The Congress has trashed Mr Gudha's claims, calling them fabricated.

The Prime Minister's rally today was held against the backdrop of public squabbling between his office and Chief Minister Gehlot after the latter alleged that his speech had been removed from an event's itinerary.

In a social media post, Mr Gehlot said this morning that he could only welcome the Prime Minister on Twitter since his speech via videoconference had been cancelled.

"Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," he posted.

The Chief Minister also listed his demands for Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister's office responded that it was the office of the Chief Minister that said he would skip the event due to a leg injury.

"In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today's programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," the PMO tweeted.

Doubling down, Mr Gehlot shared letters as proof that he was to attend the Prime Minister's programme remotely but the plans changed last minute.

"Respected Prime Minister, your office has taken cognizance of my tweet but they probably have not been made aware of the facts. My address was kept in the proposed minute-to-minute programme sent by the Ministry of Health. Last night I was again informed that I would not be addressing it," he wrote in Hindi.

"My office had informed the government of India that as per the opinion of doctors, due to a leg injury, I would attend the program through video conferencing and my ministers would reach the venue. Even now I will be involved in this program in the interest of Rajasthan, on non-interactive mode, through video conferencing."

Later, while addressing farmers in Sikar, Prime Minister Modi said, "Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to ill health. I pray for his speedy recovery."