'Red Diary' Conspiracy Hatched At Union Home Ministry, Alleges Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the conspiracy of the "red diary" was hatched by BJP leaders in collaboration with a former Rajasthan minister.

"We are not worried about this. Our aim is to form the Congress government again in the state," he told reporters at the Congress war room ahead of the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

Sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha has been alleging that "illegal transactions" involving Mr Gehlot and other leaders are recorded in the diary that he possesses.

Purported pictures of some pages of the diary recently surfaced on social media.

On this, Mr Gehlot once again targeted the BJP government at the Centre, saying, "As far as I understand... I don't know which is the red diary or the black diary, but I feel that all this was a conspiracy hatched at the Union Home Ministry of the government of India." "The BJP leaders did all this conspiracy along with the minister," he said, apparently referring to Mr Gudha.

"The work we have done has provided good governance. We have faith in the public that they will approve of our work," Mr Gehlot added.

The chief minister also targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the situation in Manipur. He said that the state is burning but "Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah are not able to understand its seriousness".

"The prime minister did not even go there once," Mr Gehlot said.

