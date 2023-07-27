'My Speech Removed,' Says Ashok Gehlot. Prime Minister's Office Responds

The Prime Minister has visited Rajasthan several times this year

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan's Sikar, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted that he could only welcome him on Twitter, since his speech at an event had been cancelled by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office rebutted his charge shortly after, saying it was the Chief Minister who had begged off.

In the detailed post, Mr Gehlot went on to list what he called his demands for the state, which he would have voiced in the Prime Minister's presence.

"Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I have made through my speech in this program. I hope that during this 7th Yatra being done in 6 months, you will complete these," the Chief Minister wrote.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी,

आज आप राजस्थान पधार रहे हैं। आपके कार्यालय PMO ने मेरा पूर्व निर्धारित 3 मिनट का संबोधन कार्यक्रम से हटा दिया है इसलिए मैं आपका भाषण के माध्यम से स्वागत नहीं कर सकूंगा अतः मैं इस ट्वीट के माध्यम से आपका राजस्थान में तहेदिल से स्वागत करता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that Mr Gehlot was "most welcome to join" the programme.

"In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today's programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," the PMO tweet said.

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji,



In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.



During PM @narendramodi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023

This is PM Modi's seventh visit to Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which will vote for a new government later this year.

Government sources said one of the events was organised just so Mr Gehlot could be a part of it.

"However he wanted to join the physical program in Sikar through videoconference, which is not as per normal process or protocol," government sources said.

Mr Gehlot recently slammed PM Modi for referencing Rajasthan while speaking on a horrific Manipur video of women being paraded naked by a mob.

The Prime Minister has visited Rajasthan several times this year, and addressed events in Dausa, Sirohi, Ajmer and Bikaner.

The BJP is trying to gain a foothold in Sikar, where it has not a single MLA across eight seats. The Congress has seven MLAs and the eighth MLA is an independent member.

Jats are a politically influential farmers' community that can be the gamechanger in elections. In Sikar, PM Modi will address farmers at a government function, before attending a BJP workers' event.