'They (BJP) Do Divisive Politics. What's Happening In Manipur?' Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they (BJP) do divisive politics.

Talking to reporters, Mr Nath said, "Religion is a matter of thoughts, not a matter of political propaganda. They (BJP) do divisive politics. What is happening in Manipur today? They did not want a voice of unity to be raised."

Speaking about the farmers, Mr Nath said, "Our party's agenda is clear that the farmers get the right price for their crops. They do not have to wander here and there for seeds and fertilisers. During our government, the farmer did not wander for fertilisers and seeds. Today, the situation is such that there is corruption in everything."

Meanwhile, he further said that no matter how much the BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan try to mislead the people, the public knows everything and they are not going to be misled. The public has come to know that this double engine government pushed Madhya Pradesh towards destruction.

"We had waived off the loans of farmers in Mandsaur district. The farmers are witnesses of this and we do not need a certificate from BJP for this," Mr Nath added.

"I remember that there was heavy rainfall in Mandsaur during my tenure, I myself visited here when I returned to Bhopal, the officials said to conduct a survey for compensation. Then I told officials that I myself returned from the spot, the survey would be done, first transfer the compensation amount to the accounts of the farmers," the former CM said.

He further added that they launched the Nari Samman Yojana for women, but the advancement of the agriculture sector would be his first priority. There would be separate provisions for this in the manifesto.

Besides, reacting to the CM's face, Mr Nath added, "Whatever our leaders have said about the Chief Minister's face, everyone has heard and I have also heard. There is nothing to worry about. In the end, that would be the CM face which the public would accept."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)