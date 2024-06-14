'There Will Be Radical Change In Administration At All Levels': Chandrababu Naidu

Mr Naidu also thanked all the media persons who greeted him on assuming charge.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that there would be a radical change in the administration at all levels.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was on his way back home after assuming charge in the State Secretariat on Thursday suddenly halted his car on watching several media persons closer to him at the First Block.

While interacting with them he told them "There will be a radical change in the administration at all levels hereafter."

Chandrababu also thanked all the media persons who greeted him on assuming charge.

Ahead of this, while having a meeting with officials after taking over the office Mr Naidu has made it clear that he will have to make some decisions soon to bring all the systems back onto track alleging that all the departments in the State have become "defunct".

Mr Naidu on Thursday told the IAS and IPS officers, "Perhaps some officers who had worked with me when I became the Chief Minister in 1995 for the first time must be here now. I assumed charge for the fourth time as the Chief Minister and I have never experienced such a worse situation in the State as I am witnessing now. IAS, IPS and IFS are highly respectable positions as the officers are appointed without any connection to a particular State."

Mr Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

