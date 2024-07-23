No NEET Re-Exam, Supreme Court Says "Can't Conclude Sanctity Breached"

NEET Retest: The NEET-UG exam was held on May 5 (File).

There will be no re-test for the 2024 NEET-UG exam, the Supreme Court said Tuesday, reasoning there is no data to suggest a "systemic breach" or that the "sanctity" of the examination, following two localised leaks of the question paper, had been affected.

The court admitted the fact the question paper was leaked is "not in dispute", but said there is no material on record at this time to conclude "the result of the exam was vitiated or (that) there was a systemic breach in the sanctity of the exam". "Data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the question paper, which would lead to the destruction of the sanctity of the exam..." the court said.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions demanding the NEET-UG test - a qualifying examination for undergraduate medical courses - be either held again or cancelled.

"NEET-UG Re-Test Will Have Big Consequences"

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, said an order, therefore, to order a re-test for 23.33 lakh aspiring medical professionals, many of whom would travel hundreds of kilometres from hometowns to exam centres - would have "big consequences".

"The court is mindful of the fact directing a fresh exam would have serious consequences on students, including destruction of admission schedule, effects on education, and impact on availability of medical professionals in the future."

The court also pointed to a "serious disadvantage to marginalised students".

Supreme Court On "Sanctity" Of Exams

Delivering the order today, the Chief Justice referred to an interim ruling this month, in which the court advised petitioners seeking a re-test it would be the "last option".

The court said then certain circumstances - specifically a limited time lag between the leak and exam - would argue against a re-test. "If students were asked to memorise (leaked questions) on the morning of the exam, leak might not be widespread..."

The court had said it was, therefore, loathe to order a re-test.

However, the court then did also suggest the exam's "sanctity" had been affected. "One thing is clear... questions were leaked. Sanctity of exam was compromised..." it said.

Today, the Chief Justice acknowledged an incontrovertible fact - the question paper had been leaked for at least two exam centres, in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Patna in Bihar.

The Hazaribagh leak has been flagged as 'Ground Zero' by the CBI, which has been tasked with investigating a nation-wide 'solver gang' racket that leaks question papers. The agency has made multiple arrests since, including a man called Rakesh Ranjan, alias Rocky, the alleged kingpin.

In earlier hearings the court was told question papers were available on social media, including popular messaging apps like Telegram, at least 24 hours before the exam.

The court also referred to reports filed by the CBI - on July 17 and July 21 - to say that at least 155 students from centres in Hazaribagh and Patna seemed to be beneficiaries.

The court had earlier discussed the possibility of segregation, i.e., identifying students who had benefitted from the paper leak and removing them from the admission process.

The controversy over the 2024 NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, broke last month when results were declared. Red flags were raised over the number - 67 - of perfect scores, including a coaching centre in Haryana's Bahadurgarh that produced six on its own.

There were also questions over the award of 'grace marks' for 1,563 students.

A retest for those 1,563 was held, but hundreds did not appear and many of those who did scored significantly fewer marks. This included candidates from the Haryana centre who scored a perfect 720 last time but got only 682 this time.

The questions put the focus on the National Testing Agency, which is a central government body that conducts competitive exams like NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

The NET exam, for appointment to professorial posts in colleges and universities, was voided after inputs indicated "integrity of the exam may have been compromised".

Controversy over the NEET-UG exam also triggered a massive political row with the opposition ripping into the government inside and outside Parliament.

