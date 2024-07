The Supreme Court has slow-played demands for a re-test of the NEET-UG exam.

The court acknowledged questions had been leaked - on social media and via popular messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp - at least 24 hours before the May 5 exam, but pointed to a lack of clarity over its spread. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reasoned that ordering a re-test without understanding how many students had cheated would affect the lakhs who did not.