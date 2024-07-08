Live Updates: Supreme Court Begins Hearing On NEET Exam Irregularities

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam.

Live Updates: Supreme Court Begins Hearing On NEET Exam Irregularities
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today began hearing a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, recently told the top court that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

According to the cause list for July 8 uploaded on the court's website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam.

Here are the live updates from the Supreme Court hearing on NEET:

Jul 08, 2024 14:03 (IST)
Jul 08, 2024 13:54 (IST)
NEET UG Row: Students Demand NTA Abolition, Re-examination In Delhi

The protesters demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the mismanagement of the NEET UG exam.
.