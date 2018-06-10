There Is Need To Reclaim Hinduism For Its Vision As Faith: Shashi Tharoor Shashi Tharoor discussed the difference between the "vision" of Hinduism and the "social practice" of Hinduism, which he claimed is often "distorted" for political reasons.

Share EMAIL PRINT Shashi Tharoor said that caste is not intrinsic to Hinduism as a religion. (File) London: There is a need to reclaim Hinduism for its vision as a faith and social practice as it is often "distorted" for political means, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said.



Participating in a conversation with author Namita Gokhale at the opening session of the ZEE Jaipur Literary festival here, Mr Tharoor said that caste is not intrinsic to Hinduism as a religion but is abominable and discriminating against people.



Mr Tharoor discussed the difference between the "vision" of Hinduism and the "social practice" of Hinduism, which he claimed is often "distorted" for political reasons.



He urged people to stop seeking "spiritual sanction" for abominable behaviour, and pointed out that "everyone has the right to be angry if they have suffered discrimination. Those who haven't, have an obligation to help them get over that anger and be allowed to live decent human lives".



The event, organised at the British Libraray, saw participation from over 100 eminent authors and thinkers from across the globe.



