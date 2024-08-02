'There Is A Conspiracy To Put Me In Prison': DK Shivakumar

Mr Shivakumar said he has a long list of irregularities.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Friday that there is a conspiracy hatched against him to put him in prison.

Speaking to reporters, after the ‘Jan Andolan Sabha' organised to counter BJP's 'padayatra' at Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Mr Shivakumar said, “I am aware of it. Let them do it. I am ready to face the consequences. Many leaders with my nature and ability will emerge in the Congress party.”

“I will start revealing the scams committed by State President BY Vijayendra. If he has the capacity, let him give the particular incident of my indulgence in corruption. I respect him as the state President of a party. If he has strength, let him explain in detail. On what basis will he call me the father of corruption?” Mr Shivakumar said.

He asked: “Does he know anything about my cases? Does he know about the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which I had to go to jail? Your father (former CM BS Yediyurappa) gave permission for the IT in the case. Do you know that the case got quashed in the Supreme Court? There are cases against you, why is permission not given in those cases for prosecution? I will talk about all that later.”

“Who should claim the responsibility for the scam that took place during their tenure? People have elected us. We have to tell people to ask questions to the BJP and Janata Dal(Secular) when they take up a 'padayatra' (foot march). Let them answer,” he stated.

Addressing the Jan Andolan Sabha' that began in Bidadi on Friday, Mr Shivakumar stated that corrupt people are conducting the 'padayatra' for other corrupt people. “I congratulate the BJP and JD(S) leaders for giving us the opportunity to organise this sacred public agitation. If you had not organised this 'padayatra' and if the Janata Dal had not merged with the BJP, we would not have been able to fight this battle," he said.

"BJP and JD(S) leaders are coming here through the 'padayatra'. When they come here, they must answer our questions. During the BJP's term, there were irregularities of Rs 87 crore in the Bhovi Corporation and Rs 47 crore in the agricultural market board. Who was the Chief Minister, who were the ministers, and who was the corporation president when these irregularities occurred? You need to answer these questions. If you don't, we will, and we have a week to do so," he challenged.

"In the Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Corporation, BJP's Veeraiah (DS Veeraiah), a former member of the Legislative Council, swallowed Rs 47 crore. He has been jailed for his involvement in these irregularities. Why are the BJP and JD(S) not fighting against this wrongdoing? Why did they not investigate these irregularities themselves? We have a long list of major irregularities from their tenure," he added.

“Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, State BJP President Vijayendra, senior BJP leaders Ashwath Narayana, CT Ravi, you must answer our questions during the 'padayatra'," he insisted.

“Mr Vijayendra, if you have the courage and strength, tell us which Congress member has supported this 'padayatra' organised by the BJP?” Mr Shivakumar challenged. "Vijayendra has been accusing me and claiming that Congress members are behind the organisation of their 'padayatra'. If you have the courage, name the Congress member who has supported the 'padayatra'," he demanded.

