The Number Plate That Wasn't: New Twist In Bengaluru Lamborghini Stunt Case

Ricky Rai - the son of a former don at the centre of the Lamborghini donut stunt video in Bengaluru - was using a fake number plate for his luxury car.

A video of a Lamborghini Huracan performing donuts and drifts on Bengaluru's MG Road went viral this month, prompting the Cubbon Park Traffic Police to register a case and seize the vehicle.

Police had suspected that Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, was driving the car. His lawyer, however, has denied it.

A Lamborghini owner has been booked after performing a high-speed drifting stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru in the early hours, police said on Saturday.



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While the case was initially registered under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for reckless driving, investigations soon revealed a deeper violation.

The car, originally registered in Delhi as DL 1 CT 1515, was found displaying a Karnataka number plate, KA 05 NR 0009, which does not exist in official records.

Police said Rai had applied for the "fancy number" in January, but the process was never completed, making the plate illegal.

Authorities said that the fake registration was deliberately used to mislead enforcement agencies.

Based on the new findings, Cubbon Park Police have now invoked serious charges under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Driver Was Talented": Lawyer On Bengaluru Lamborghini Stunt Video

Ricky Rai's lawyer has maintained that he was not performing the donut stunt, claiming he was only a passenger.

"Firstly, there was no nuisance; that day, there were no people on the road. The car was given for service, and the driver collected it. Many claimed Ricky Rai was driving, but that is wrong; he wasn't driving; the driver was. I request you all not to say Ricky was driving. I won't deny he was in the car, but this was not done intentionally," he said.

Narayanaswamy claimed the car skidded and that the driver was talented enough to bring the car under control.

"When he applied the brakes, the car skidded because the road was newly paved. There's nothing big in this. The driver immediately regained control of the car. It happened accidentally," he said.

He also argued that loose sand on the road led to sudden braking, resulting in the incident.

A new video has now surfaced, showing the same Lamborghini performing similar stunts just 250 metres away from the original spot.