"Driver Was Talented": Lawyer Of Man In Viral Bengaluru Lamborghini Stunt Video

The lawyer of Ricky Rai - the son of a former don at the centre of the Lamborghini donut stunt video in Bengaluru - called the driver of the luxury vehicle "talented" but denied allegations of Rai being the one behind the wheel.

A video of a Lamborghini performing donuts and drifts on Bengaluru's MG Road recently went viral, prompting the Cubbon Park Traffic Police to register a case and seize the vehicle. Police had suspected that Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, was driving the car. However, Rai's lawyer, Narayanaswamy, has denied it.

"Firstly, there was no nuisance; that day, there were no people on the road. The car was given for service, and the driver collected it. Many claimed Ricky Rai was driving, but that is wrong; he wasn't driving; the driver was. I request you all not to say Ricky was driving. I won't deny he was in the car, but this was not done intentionally," he said.

Narayanaswamy claimed the car skidded and that the driver was talented enough to bring the car under control.

"When he applied the brakes, the car skidded because the road was newly paved. There's nothing big in this. The driver immediately regained control of the car. It happened accidentally," he said.

Ricky Rai, who was earlier issued a notice, appeared before the Cubbon Park Traffic Police and submitted vehicle documents.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Ricky Rai is the son of Muthappa Rai, a controversial figure who was once associated with the underworld in Karnataka and other parts of the country before later reinventing himself as a businessman and social figure.

Ricky had survived a shooting incident in Bidadi in 2023.