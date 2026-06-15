The Curious Case Of Sudip Bandopadhyay, Newest Face Of Trinamool Rebels

Sudip Bandopadhyay, a six-time Trinamool Congress MP and the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, met Speaker Om Birla along with other rebel MPs yesterday, making his crossover official amid the crisis within the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Bandopadhyay, who has been representing the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency for decades, had earlier met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhupender Yadav.

The 77-year-old is a veteran in Parliament arena. Older than party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, 71, he had been one of her most trusted leaders over the decades. While several senior leaders have not left the Trinamool, many are now criticising him and calling him an opportunist.

They argue that Bandopadhyay has repeatedly changed political positions throughout his career. They point out that he had moved away from the Congress earlier, later returned, and eventually became part of the Trinamool Congress. According to them, his career reflects a pattern of "turncoat politics".

Why BJP Wanted Bandopadhyay

During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Bandopadhyay was reportedly one of the most important personalities sought after by the BJP. The reason was simple: He was one of Trinamool's strongest MPs. He had served as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha in 1999 and had deep knowledge of parliamentary procedures. He understood Parliament inside out.

At that time, the BJP leadership under Vajpayee and LK Advani was trying to expand beyond the Hindi belt. They believed Sudip Bandopadhyay could help them weaken Trinamool's influence in Kolkata and the rest of Bengal. However, he did not join the BJP at that time.

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The political situation then was interesting. Naveen Patnaik, the then chief minister of Odisha, and his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) used to support the NDA. Later, internal divisions developed within the BJD, creating an anti-Patnaik faction. Advani believed that a similar situation could happen within the Trinamool.

At that time, there was also dissatisfaction regarding some of Mamata Banerjee's decisions. It was believed that pressure politics and alliance-building could create a division within the Trinamool. The BJP thought Bandopadhyay could become a key figure in such a split.

There was even an effort to bring him closer to the BJP. He was invited to meet BJP leaders, and later, Advani even invited him and Shatabdi Roy to his residence for dinner.

A relationship-building process had started. But it did not convince Bandopadhyay to desert the Trinamool.

Rose Valley Scam Probe

Bandopadhyay is known to be a soft-spoken leader. Unlike other politicians who maintain aggressive political relations, he always maintained a balanced relationship with different sides.

It was due to this reason that when the Rose Valley scam emerged during the first term of the Mamata Banerjee government, several people suggested that Bandopadhyay speak directly to the prime minister and explain the situation to him.

The Prime Minister's Office had also allowed a meeting. At that time, Bandopadhyay informed Mamata Banerjee about it, and they remained in touch over the issue for several days.

But Bandopadhyay did not take any further step.

Years later, in 2026, when the Trinamool faces a rebellion, he has finally emerged out of that box as he started meeting BJP leaders without informing Banerjee.

A Long Political Career

Sudip Bandopadhyay's political career is a long one. He became an MLA in 1987. In between, he had also stayed away from active politics for some time.

During his parliamentary career, he served in several important committees, including the Finance Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Business Advisory Committee, and other defence-related parliamentary committees.

He has participated in numerous parliamentary debates and has been an active voice in Parliament. Besides politics, he was also involved in cultural activities. Known for his interest in culture and music, he had even sung in the Central Hall of Parliament during the Tagore birth anniversary celebrations in 1998.

Read: In Trinamool Rebel Camp, 'New Entrant' Triggers Leadership Tussle

In 2017, Bandopadhyay was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case over allegations of financial irregularities. The charges included criminal conspiracy and cheating under relevant laws.

He was released on bail after 136 days in jail. The case is still pending.

Now, after so many years, the political situation has changed completely. As the Trinamool faces an internal rebellion, Sudip Bandopadhyay's meeting with BJP leaders has created a fresh debate inside the party. It is not only about one meeting, but the timing that assumes significance.

Bandopadhyay's meeting with the senior BJP leadership now intensifies the dissenting voices that are questioning the current direction of the Trinamool.

The meeting indicates a strong political signal at a time when several developments are playing out together. There are discussions that the Trinamool's organisational structure may also see changes. The Kolkata organisational district leadership is also under discussion, and questions are being raised about whether Bandopadhyay's influence within the party structure is increasing or whether he is moving closer to the rebel camp.

Kunal Ghosh, who was once considered close to the Trinamool leadership, has also openly interacted with the rebel Lok Sabha leaders. There are discussions that more organisational changes could happen in the coming days.

Some are even speculating whether Bandopadhyay may get a bigger role in a changed political equation. However, the situation is still uncertain. Moreover, at the age of 77, taking such a major political decision is not a small step. It reflects that he believes the current political situation requires a new calculation.

Why Bandopadhyay Chose This Moment

One interpretation is that Bandopadhyay understands the internal crisis within the Trinamool. There is dissatisfaction among several MLAs, MPs, councillors, and organisational leaders. The rebellion has created uncertainty about the future structure of the party.

Some leaders believe that Bandopadhyay's move could be part of a larger political realignment. Others inside the Trinamool believe that this is a repeat of his earlier political manoeuvres: keeping options open and maintaining influence in changing circumstances.

The BJP also has its own calculation. Earlier, when BJP leaders tried to bring Bandopadhyay into their fold, their objective was to weaken the Trinamool's grip in Kolkata and Bengal politics. His long parliamentary experience and understanding of Bengal politics made him valuable.

Today, the political environment is different. The Trinamool is dealing with internal pressure, allegations, leadership questions, and dissatisfaction within its own organisation. At the same time, the BJP is trying to expand its influence in Bengal by attracting important political figures.

Bandopadhyay's political journey shows how complicated Bengal politics can be.

From Congress to Trinamool Congress, from being approached by the BJP earlier to now meeting BJP leaders again, his career has moved through several political phases. But the biggest question remains: is it the beginning of a larger political shift? For Mamata Banerjee, Bandopadhyay's position matters since he is not just another MP. He has been one of her oldest and most experienced political associates. If a leader like him distances himself from the party, it creates a psychological impact beyond numbers.

The coming days will show whether this is only a temporary disagreement or whether it becomes another major turning point in the internal crisis of the Trinamool Congress.