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Merger Interim Measure, Trinamool MP Reveals Rebels' 'July Plan'

"When you leave with two-thirds of the party, you cannot demand the name of that party on the first day... In July, we will make a demand to give us the Trinamool (name)," Sudip Bandopadhyay said.

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Merger Interim Measure, Trinamool MP Reveals Rebels' 'July Plan'
  • Trinamool rebel MPs plan to merge with NCP as a temporary measure
  • Their ultimate goal is to claim the Trinamool party name and symbol
  • The rebel bloc holds two-thirds of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, aiding legal strategy
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New Delhi:

The Trinamool rebel MPs' plan to "merge" with the Nationalist Congress Party is just a stop-gap measure and their ultimate aim is to take over the party name and symbol, much like the Shiv Sena or the Nationalist Congress Party. 

Sudip Bandopadhyay, once the right-hand man of party chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made it clear today. 

Pointing out that the bloc has the two-thirds of the party's 28 MPs, he said, "this is the system" in such situations. 

While the numerical strength is primarily needed to keep from falling foul of the anti-defection law, one cannot claim the party name immediately, he said.

"When you leave with two-thirds of the party, you cannot demand the name of that party on the first day... In July, we will make a demand to give us the Trinamool (name) since we have two-thirds majority from Trinamool. Then the court will decide," Bandopadhyay said.

The rebel MLAs of Trinamool had claimed long ago that they were the "real" Trinamool. 

But unlike Eknath Shinde -- who claimed to carry forward the ideological legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray -- they had not cited any reason for it. 
 

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