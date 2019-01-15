The Accidental Prime Minister Gets Clearance In Pak, To Release This Week

The Accidental Prime Minister, based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.

Pakistan's censor board has cleared the film The Accidental Prime Minister that features Anupam Kher as former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh. The movie will release in Pakistan on January 18.

"PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, ''The Accidental Prime Minister'', has got a green signal from our neighbouring country, Pakistan. Pakistani moviegoers will be able to enjoy the film as it is set to release there," The Accidental Prime Minister producer Jayantilal Gada said in a statement.

"I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister too. I'm also thankful to Pakistan's Censor Board chairman for approving our film," Mr Gada added.

The Accidental Prime Minister, based on a book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, released in India on January 11.

Mr Baru was then PM Manmohan Singh's media adviser.