"That's How You Get Votes...": Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel To BJP Leaders During her trip to Chitrakoot, Anandiben Patel told BJP leaders in Satna district that "you will only get votes when you adopt needy and malnourished children"

Anandiben Patel with Madhya Pradesh mayor Mamta Pandey in Satna. Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Highlights In a viral video, Anandiben Patel can be heard giving lessons to leaders "Adopt needy and malnourished children," to get votes, she says Congress leaders plan to write to Rashtrapati Bhavan about her conduct



During her trip to Chitrakoot ahead of President Ramnath Kovind's two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state, Ms Patel told BJP leaders in Satna district that "you will only get votes when you adopt needy and malnourished children".



The opposition has accused Ms Patel of misusing her constitutional post to further the electoral cause of the ruling BJP in MP, where Assembly elections will be held later this year.



Congress leaders are planning to write to the Rashtrapati Bhavan about her conduct to demand suitable action against her.



"Run a campaign, ask others," she tells Satna mayor Mamta Pandey and other party leaders. Ms Pandey tells her they have already adopted a lot of kids from anganwadis (child care centres).



"Votes aise nahi milenge (votes won't come like that). Go to villages. Unke ghar pe jaake baithoge, haath pheraoge, tabhi votes milenge (go sit with them, pat them, show some care, only then you'll get votes)," Ms Patel offers her advice, and adds, "...only then Narendra Bhai's (PM Narendra Modi) dream for 2022 will be fulfilled."



She also tells the officers, aapko toh vote lena nahi, humein to vote lena hai (you don't need votes, but we do).



PM Modi has set himself a challenge, a 'New India' by 2022, by which time he promised, the poor shall have pucca houses, access to electricity, healthcare, sanitation and education, farmers' incomes shall double, there will be ample opportunities for the youth and women, and India would be free of scourges such as communalism, casteism and terrorism.



