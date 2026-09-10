Fruit Vendor Dies On Way To Police Station After Fight In Maharashtra

A fruit vendor died after a fight with a woman over a loan that he had reportedly taken from her in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder, they said.

The victim, Yakub Siddiqui, a resident of Bhiwandi, had borrowed money from the woman three to four years ago. Alleged delays in repaying the loan had led to friction between them.

The woman approached Siddiqui's stall on Tuesday night, and a heated argument broke out over the unpaid debt. During the argument, the woman allegedly assaulted Siddiqui.

The man then boarded an autorickshaw to head to the local police station to file a complaint. However, he collapsed inside the vehicle en route, police said.

The auto driver rushed him to government-run Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bhiwandi police later arrested the woman, Laxmi Naik, and booked her under BNS section 103 (murder) and other relevant provisions.

She was produced before a local magistrate who remanded her to police custody till September 11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)