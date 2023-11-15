Men On Bike Snatch Woman's Gold Chains Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh In Thane

A probe is underway but no arrests have been made yet, police said.

Two men on a bike snatched gold chains worth Rs 1.8 lakh of a 75-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when the woman and two of her relatives, who are in their 60s, were trying to flag an auto to visit the Murlidhar temple in the area, said the station house officer of Bhiwandi City police station.

Two men came on a bike and the pillion rider snatched two gold chains worth nearly Rs 1.8 lakh from the woman before speeding away. It happened in split seconds, he said, quoting the complaint.

A probe is underway but no arrests have been made yet, he added.

