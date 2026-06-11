"Thailand Cheaper For Tourists Than India": Shashi Tharoor Calls For Tourism Sector Reforms

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has argued that Thailand remains a more affordable destination for tourists than India despite having a higher per capita income, highlighting what he sees as deep-rooted challenges in India's tourism sector. Speaking during a fireside chat with members of the Indian diaspora in Thailand, Tharoor said India needs to make travel easier, cheaper, and more appealing for international visitors if it hopes to compete with leading tourism destinations in Asia.

Calling the situation ironic, Tharoor noted that Thailand has long been considered a cheaper destination for tourists despite being wealthier on a per-capita basis. "Thailand is historically very much cheaper to visit for a tourist than India is. And that's a bit ironic because in many ways your per capita income is higher than ours, so we should actually be cheaper than you," he said.

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The Congress leader also highlighted the stark gap in tourist arrivals between the two countries. India recorded 9.95 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, while Thailand welcomed more than 35.5 million international visitors during the same period. He underscored the scale of the disparity by remarking that Bangkok alone attracts more tourists in a month than India receives in an entire year.

While acknowledging the importance of tourism promotion, Tharoor argued that governments are often not the most effective marketers. Instead, he said the private sector should take the lead in showcasing India abroad.

According to him, tour operators, travel companies, and hospitality businesses are better positioned to attract international visitors through targeted campaigns and curated travel packages. Rather than relying on government-led promotion, he suggested empowering industry players to actively sell India as a destination in global markets.

"What you need is tour operators, private sector, tour people who do tours, actually not just staying in India, welcoming people, but also coming out and attracting people to come by selling packages," he said.

Tharoor said the government's primary role should be to create an environment where tourism can thrive. This includes investing in infrastructure, improving connectivity, streamlining regulations, and addressing issues that affect the visitor experience.He emphasised the need for better management of sanitation, waste disposal, hawking and begging in major tourist areas, arguing that such improvements would make destinations more welcoming and leave a stronger impression on foreign visitors.

The MP also called for tax incentives and policy reforms that would lower operating costs for tourism businesses and make travel more affordable for visitors. His remarks come as India continues to lag behind several Asian tourism hotspots in attracting international travelers, despite its vast cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and growing global profile