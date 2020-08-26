Tests Will Go On, Says National Agency On NEET, JEE Exams Amid Covid

National Testing Agency has asked states to help students reach exam centres easily (Representational)

The National Testing Agency that conducts key entrance exams in the country has asked all states to help engineering and medical test candidates to move freely to exam centres amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Union Health Secretary, in a letter to all the states, asked them to order their district magistrates to ease inter-district movement so that students can reach their exam centres without facing any issue.

Some states, especially those run by the opposition, have asked the centre to defer holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an online meeting of chief ministers' today, in which Congress president Sonia Gandhi also participated, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said the "burden" of the centre's move to push ahead with JEE and NEET would "ultimately land on our head".