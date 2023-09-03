'Test For Rahul Gandhi': Himanta Sarma On DMK Leader's 'Sanatana' Remark

Himanta Sarma maintained that the question is now whether the Congress will remain in alliance. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that if the Congress does not distance itself from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, it will 'confirm' public's perception that the party is 'anti-Hindu'.

He also questioned the grand old party's stance on its leader Karti Chidambaram defending the DMK leader's statements.

"I do not want to condemn the statement by the Tamil Nadu minister because he has exposed himself," Mr Sarma said, claiming that remarks on similar lines were also made by Karti Chidambaram and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged on Saturday that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice, and had likened it to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

His remarks led to a furore on social media with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech was a pointer to social evils.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram defended Mr Stalin's remarks saying that the BJP likening it to a "genocidal call" is like giving it a "mischievous spin".

Mr Sarma maintained that the question is now whether the Congress will remain in alliance with the DMK and take action against Mr Chidambaram.

"This is a test for Rahul Gandhi. He has to take a decision whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not," the BJP leader said.

"If Gandhi does not snap ties with DMK or expel Chidambaram, then it will be confirmed that these people (Congress) are anti-Hindu, they do not like Sanatan Dharma, they do not like the Hindu religion," Mr Sarma added.

Refraining from making any statement on Hinduism as a religion, he said, "I don't want to join that debate. It was here from 5,000 years ago and will be there till the sun and moon are there."

