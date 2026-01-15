Terrorists Retreated, Were Still Killed: Op Sindoor Hero To NDTV

Immediately after the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam last year, the Indian Army began preparations in line with their training, recounted a war hero, detailing how the forces responded to the chilling massacre of tourists in one of the most picturesque valleys in the north.

"No orders were needed. It's part of our training," shared Colonel Koshank Lamba, who has been awarded the Vir Chakra, the third-highest gallantry award, for his indomitable courage during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Army raises its readiness level whenever a terror attack occurs in the country. "A process begins where, if a warlike situation arises, you become involved," he told NDTV.

Then came the orders to mobilise the units. They were transported to their designated areas, all in secrecy.

"The enemy had moved the terrorists away from launching pads to avoid us, but we successfully reached their locations and engaged their targets," he said.

There was information that the enemy set up terror camps in civilian areas to use them as human shields, Colonel Lamba recounted.

"But we decided not to hit the civilians. Their terror camps were 100% destroyed with no harm dealt to the civilian population," added Colonel Lamba, who played a crucial role in identifying, gathering intelligence, and analysing a difficult target during Op Sindoor.

His unit was tasked with attacking crucial terror strongholds in the Northern Command area during Op Sindoor. He led a relentless barrage of gunfire and bombing, destroying terror camps and eliminating a large number of terrorists.

The Army avenged the Pahalgam attack, the officer asserted.

But then came Pakistani retaliation. The Army had anticipated it and was fully prepared, said Colonel Lamba.

"Whether a drone attack or a suicide attack, we were fully prepared. You have all seen strong evidence of this in how minimal the losses were on our side. We conducted the operation in a robust manner," he added.

Recognising his contribution during the military operation, Colonel Lamba has been decorated with the Vir Chakra. Calling it a "great honour", he said he's proud to have fought for the country.

Speaking about the NDTV Indian of the Year recognition for the Indian Armed Forces, the officer said it gave him a national platform to articulate the Army's perspective.