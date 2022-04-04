Terrorists Fire At Migrant Workers In J&K's Pulwama, 2nd Attack In 2 Days

There has been a series of attacks on non-local workers in last one month.

Two non-local labourers were injured when terrorists shot at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. This is the second target attack on migrant workers since yesterday.

"Terrorists opened fire on Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both residents of Bihar, at Lajoora in Pulwama district this (Monday) afternoon," the officials said.

The two injured men, said officials, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

On Sunday evening, two labourers from Pathankot in Punjab were shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama district.

