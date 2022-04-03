Terrorists Fire At Migrant Labourers In J&K's Pulwama, 2 Injured

This is part of series of attacks on non-local workers in last one month.

Two migrant labourers were injured on Saturday evening when terrorists fired at them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The target attack was carried out at Newpora Litter village when labourers were returning from their work.

One person was hit in the leg while the other had a gunshot wound to the chest, said police.

Both labourers, said police, are residents of Pathankot in Punjab. They have been shifted to a hospital, it added.

The injured men have been identified as Dheeraj Dutt and Susheil Singh.

This is part of series of attacks on non-local workers in last one month.

Police said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched in the area.