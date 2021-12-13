3 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack On Police Bus Near Srinagar: Sources

Sources say that three people have died, and 14 were injured.

Three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel have died, and 14 have been injured after two terrorists attacked a police bus near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar this evening, official sources said. Terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the bus in the highly secure area that houses several camps of various security forces. The incident took place in the Pantha Chowk area this evening.

All injured personnel have been evacuated and taken to various hospitals. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants.

#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

This attack comes days after two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in Kashmir's Bandipora district. Two policemen were critically injured and were shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival. The incident took place in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk on December 10.

This is the second major terrorist attack in the valley after the recent spate of targeted attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority communities in Kashmir. All the terrorists behind the target killings have been killed in a series of encounters in the last two months, the police had said.

Further details are awaited.