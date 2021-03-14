Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian, Anti-Terror Ops On

Shopian Encounter: The police said they are yet to identify the terrorist (Representational)

A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian today, the police said.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Rawalpora area on Saturday.

Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Union Territory's Anantnag district.

