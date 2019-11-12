Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Ganderbal District

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area (Representational)

A terrorist was killed and an army soldier injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district this morning, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

During the search, the terrorists, who were hiding, fired upon the security forces, who in turn retaliated, according to an officer.

A terrorist was killed during the gunfight. An army soldier was also injured and was taken to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.



