Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar: Police

Srinagar Encounter: Search operations are underway in the area. (File photo)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Naugam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wagoora in Naugam late on Tuesday night after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist shot dead are being confirmed, he said.

Search operations are underway in the area as security forces had received information about the presence of two terrorists, the official said.

