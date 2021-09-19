Terror Suspect Arrested From Maharashtra, Sent To Police Custody Till Monday

ATS is investigating the suspects role in the terror module which was busted in Delhi (Representational)

A Mumbai court on Sunday sent a terror suspect identified as Rizwan, who was arrested earlier today from Mumbra region in Thane, to police custody till Monday.

Rizwan was apprehended by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad earlier on Sunday from the Mumbra area of Thane district and produced before Mumbai's Holiday Court.

According to the ATS, Rizwan's name had surfaced during the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Sheikh, who was apprehended by a joint team of Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

ATS is investigating his role in the terror module which was busted a week earlier in Delhi by Delhi Police Special Cell. As per sources in ATS, Rizwan allegedly played a role in the disappearance of a phone belonging to Jaan Mohammad, another terrorist part of the module. It has been alleged that Rozwan was aware of the plot of the Pakistan-backed terror module.

Maharashtra ATS on Saturday produced Zakir Hussain Shaikh before Mumbai Special Court, which sent him to custody till Monday in connection with the terror plot busted by Delhi Police.

The suspect, Shaikh, allegedly had links with the terror module. According to Maharashtra ATS, Shaikh had asked the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammad alias Sameer Kalia to bring arms and explosives to Mumbai.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two Pakistani-trained terrorists. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police.