Terror Accused Arrested From Delhi Helped Suicide Bomber In Making Explosives

Amir Rashid Ali, the terror accused who helped a suicide bomber plan and carry out the November 10 attack near Delhi's Red Fort, played a key role in preparing the explosives that killed 13, according to court papers that NDTV has seen.

Ali was arrested yesterday from Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They took him to a special NIA court today and got a 10-day custody of the terror suspect.

The reasons given by the investigators for taking him into custody – as per the court papers – included his role in providing logistics and buying material to make an improvised explosive device (IED) for the suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, whose identity was confirmed with a DNA test.

Ali frequented a safehouse arranged by Nabi, where both worked on their terror plans, the documents show. He helped Nabi in making the IED, and so has a direct hand in the suicide car bomb attack in Chandni Chowk, one of the busiests areas in the national capital.

The NIA will take Ali to Jammu and Kashmir to find out more about the white collar terror module – all of them turned out to be doctors – that the police busted in Haryana's Faridabad, sources said.

Nabi, the suicide bomber, was also a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The Hyundai i20 that he used in the attack was found registered under Ali's name.

Ali, who lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore, came to Delhi to buy the i20 from a used car market and converted into a platform to be used as a suicide vehicle-borne IED, or SVBIED.

Faridabad's Al Falah University, where all the white collar terror suspects worked, is under investigation on many fronts from financial to administrative. The NIA has also seized a vehicle registered in the name of the suicide bomber.