"Shocking, Shameful": Minister On Mahua Moitra "Cash For Query" Row

Union minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar today weighed in on the alleged "cash for questions" controversy involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, citing a question she asked about reports of a government ban on 54 apps. In a post on X, Mahua Moitra declared that it was a valid question since she is a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Data protection.

"I hv learnt from news reports that this Parliamentary Question was likely asked by a MP at the behest of a Data center company. If true this is indeed shocking and shameful," the minister posted on X, formerly Twitter, pointing at questions to him from Hiranandani Group, on whose behalf Ms Moitra has been accused of asking parliamentary questions.

"It is true that this company was actively and aggressively lobbying for Data Localization. Language used in PQ is very similar (linking need for data localization to data breaches) to that used whn the head of this company met me. I am not aware or privy to the full facts or background on this - but if it is true then its a terrible travesty and misuse of PQs," Mr Chandrasekhar's post read.

The Hiranandani Group has been trying to get the first mover advantage when it comes to data localization. Data localization is an essential part of the government's flagship Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) scheme and a lot of care is being taken to prevent any monopoly in the area.

Sources said the Hiranandani Group has raised concerns about contracts from the IT ministry but the ministry has not complied with their requests.

Days later, the question Ms Moitra asked was whether the government had indeed banned 54 apps and if so, their details. She also questioned whether app and data leakages of Indian citizens may happen from other countries too along with their details.

She also questioned whether would require data localization requirements for all sensitive personal data while the data protection act is under consideration and their details as well.

Yesterday, the BJP's Nishikant Dubey demanded immediate suspension of Mahua Moitra, alleging that she "took bribes to ask questions" in parliament from Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Ms Moitra of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt of House and criminal conspiracy.

Ms Moitra, who said she welcomes any kind of inquiry, today posted a strong denial of the IT minister's allegations as well.

"Sir, am member of IT Comm & JPC on Data Protection. This is valid question for all Indians. If hostile nation can steal data from apps - can't they steal India user data stored overseas? Don't insult my intelligence by alleging I'm fronting others. Something Ruia bag men do," she posted on X.