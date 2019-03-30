Tenure Over, Enforcement Directorate Officer Probing Nirav Modi Case Sent To UK Despite 'Warning'

Nirav Modi's bail plea was being heard in London's Westminster Court.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra has cancelled an order allegedly removing Joint Director Satyabrata Kumar from the helm of a team probing fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's involvement in the Punjab National Bank scam. The order was issued on Friday, while Mr Kumar was attending a hearing on Nirav Modi's bail petition in London.

A joint CBI-ED team is in the United Kingdom to assist the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in its efforts to extradite the fugitive businessman. Mr Kumar is heading ED officials in the team.

The internal ED order emerged even as the hearing in the Westminster Court was about to start. "Satyabrata Kumar, Joint Director, Mumbai Zone, has completed his five years' tenure. As per the Supreme Court order, he will continue to supervise the investigation of coal scam cases, and all other files will be directly marked to the Additional Director, Western Region, who will look after the charge of Mumbai Zone until further orders are received from the head office," it stated.

The order raised questions on how an officer supervising the probe into the high-priority Nirav Modi case can be relieved at a time when he is in London to assist the UK prosecution team. The ED soon issued a statement clarifying on the matter through its official Twitter handle. "According to certain media reports, the Joint Director supervising the investigation into the Nirav Modi case has been relieved of his duties. This report is not correct," it read.

However, three internal orders accessed by NDTV show that Mr Kumar was indeed relieved. The order was cancelled only after the media reported the matter.

On March 26, a day before the CBI-ED team left for the United Kingdom, an order directing "officers who have completed deputation tenure" was issued to all zones by the ED head office in New Delhi. The order also said that "any official act done by such an officer beyond his/her approved tenure may come under legal challenges of having acted without jurisdiction".

Despite the order, Mr Kumar was sent to London the very next day to assist the CPS in the Nirav Modi case. Today, just as the case was about to start in London's Westminster Court, Western Region Special Director Vineet Agarwal issued an order stating that Kumar had "completed his tenure of five years, and it is the immediate superior's responsibility to ensure that the deputationist does not overstay".

Sources attested that Mr Kumar had completed his deputation tenure in the ED on March 12, and no extension was granted.

"The work for extension of deputation tenure starts some six months before the expiry of tenure. In fact, the extension should be granted before the expiry of tenure. The files go through various levels, including clearance from the Central Vigilance Commission, for extension of tenure," a senior ED officer said on the condition of anonymity.

ED officials also refused to answer why Mr Kumar was sent to London despite a "warning order" being issued a day before his departure, and without his tenure being extended.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.