Tension In Tripura's Bishalghar After Student Attacked Over Hijab Protest

The situation in Bishalghar subdivision of the bordering Sepahijala district, Tripura, turned tense on Friday as a Muslim school student was brutally attacked by a group of outsiders. The incident happened after the student protested against the group for preventing Muslim girls from entering the school wearing hijab.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading them to block the roads in protest. They alleged that the victim, a class 10 student, was dragged out of the school and beaten in front of the school, while no teacher, including the headmaster, came to his rescue.

In response to the incident, Priyatosh Nandi, the headmaster of the government-aided Karaimura Class 12 school, said that a week ago, a group of former students, all affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, met him.

They raised concerns about allowing Muslim girl students to wear hijab in the school premises and requested him to enforce a ban on it, citing it as non-compliance with the prescribed government uniform.

Although Mr Nandi verbally informed the students not to wear hijab and come to school, he expressed doubts as there is no clear instructions regarding from the concerned department if wearing hijab is allowed or disallowed in schools.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate in the mixed-populated area, prompting the deployment of a large number of police forces. As a precautionary measure, classes have been suspended in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and efforts are being made to resolve the issue and restore peace in the region.