Tension In Assam's Jorhat Over Blinkit Employees' Pro-CJP Slogans

A political controversy erupted in Assam's Jorhat after Blinkit employees allegedly raised pro-Cockroach Janta Party and anti-BJP slogans during a rally in the city.

Following the incident, Jorhat BJP district president and several other party workers reached Blinkit's supply office near Nehru Park to seek an explanation.

However, tension escalated when Blinkit employees allegedly began recording videos of the BJP leaders and party workers on their mobile phones.

The situation further intensified after serious allegations emerged against Blinkit over the alleged destruction of municipal property.

The confrontation triggered a tense atmosphere in the area, prompting Jorhat Police to rush to the spot.

Police personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

NDTV is awaiting a response from the quick-commerce firm on the row.