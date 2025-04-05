Tension Flares Up Between 2 Manipur Tribes After Militants Assault Village Chief

Tension flared up between two tribes in Manipur today after a village chief was allegedly assaulted by suspected militants over a land dispute, officials said.

The incident took place at 12.15 pm when dozens of armed militants came to Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district and assaulted several residents, including village chief Aimson Abonmai, they said.

The residents of Naga-dominated Konsakhul said the militants, allegedly belonging to the Kuki community, were from neighbouring Haraothel village.

Mr Abonmai was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, while eight other injured villagers were treated at Khurkhul primary healthcare centre, the officials said. Hospital officials said they were out of danger.

The Rongmei Naga Council strongly condemned the assault.

"We appeal to the Kuki leaders not to allow such incidents in future. Such incidents have the potential to spark unrest in the hills at a time when the state is already witnessing ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities. We strongly condemn the assault on a Naga village chief by Kuki miscreants," the council's vice president Athuan Gangmei told reporters.

The police said more security forces have been sent to the hill village to control the situation.