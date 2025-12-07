"Temple": Zomato CEO's "Coming Soon" Post On Mystery Device Sparks Buzz

Weeks after Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal hinted at his newest offering, a brain blood flow monitoring device called 'Temple', he has shared a new update on the product's launch with a "Coming Soon" social media post on Sunday.

The update, which was posted across social media with an image of the device, comes after Goyal had earlier explained that Temple is an "experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately, real-time, and continuously", and was developed while researching his Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.

In a series of posts on November 15, Goyal explained a "scientific yet unconventional" hypothesis, and suggested that gravity may play a direct role in human ageing. "I'm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can't keep with myself any longer. It's open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan," he wrote.

Later, he also explained what sparked his curiosity about the impact of gravity on health. "I've spent years optimizing my health and performance. I've tracked my blood. I've fasted, trained, meditated, submerged myself in ice, sat in hyperbaric chambers, and taken countless supplements. Staying healthy is hard. It takes too much time," he wrote.

"I racked my brain, searching for what that overlooked factor could be. What is constant across all organisms, inescapable by mutation or adaptation, obvious yet invisible? And then, a word surfaced in my mind," he added.

Goyal's post on Sunday drew mixed reactions, with some asking for more updates about the launch and availability of the product, while others criticised the concept behind it.

