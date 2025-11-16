Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Sparks Debate With Theory Linking Gravity To Human Ageing

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has sparked widespread discussion after sharing a series of posts on X, where he presented a scientific yet unconventional idea. He introduced a hypothesis suggesting that gravity could play a direct role in human ageing.

Goyal explained that he was sharing this idea not as Eternal's CEO, but as a curious person. He stated that the theory is open-source, scientifically grounded, and part of a collective effort to prolong human lifespan.

He noted that Newton proposed the concept of gravity, and Einstein described it as a force that bends spacetime. Goyal believes that gravity may play a role in reducing a person's lifespan.

In his post he wrote, "I am not saying "gravity exists" or "blood flow matters." Everyone knows that. The new part is connecting these 3 known facts:

Upright posture reduces blood flow to the brain by small amounts, compounding every day for decades.

Neurons in the hypothalamus and brainstem are highly metabolic and depend on tiny perforating blood vessels, which makes them very sensitive to even small drops in blood flow.​​

​These regions control aging itself: Hormones, inflammation, metabolism, autonomic balance, repair."

He also mentioned, "Nobody has put these 3 pieces together into a single, testable mechanism for aging. A big part of human aging might be brain-first and gravity driven, and not body-first (like we've always believed). That's the breakthrough. The more time we spent asking scientists to poke holes in this, the more I began to feel like we were tracing the outline of something hidden in plain sight. Clues kept appearing. Scattered across biology, physics, medicine, and even evolution. The list runs long."

Check out the post here:

I'm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can't keep with myself any longer.



It's open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human… pic.twitter.com/q2q3tRj3Jd — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 15, 2025

Goyal further stated that humans do not need to escape gravity, but rather learn how to mitigate its negative effects.

In another post, Goyal reported that several renowned scientists have expressed support for the Gravity Aging Hypothesis, with some calling it potentially important for increasing human lifespan. But Goyal said that mere support is not enough.

He said that solid scientific evidence is now needed and explained that Continue Research is working with scientists to investigate and test this theory.

Goyal clarified that his aim is not to dismiss gravity as the sole cause of aging, but to understand it as an important factor that should be seriously studied.